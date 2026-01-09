From a one-room kitchen to the Dharma dream: Chandni Bhabhda opens up about her journey and bonding with Jackie Shroff

For Chandni Bhabhda, the glitz of the silver screen was once a distant dream viewed from the confines of a single-room kitchen. Before making her debut in Dharma Productions’ Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri as Jia, Chandni’s reality was defined by 18 years of living in rented homes with her parents and brother, moving constantly and finding solace not in a wide circle of friends, but in the lens of a camera.

Chandni recalls watching Student of the Year and being captivated by the iconic Dharma track, manifesting a future where she would be part of that world. “It was a dream come true,” she says, reflecting on the transition from her humble beginnings to the sets of a major production.

The heart of her debut experience, however, was her unexpected and deep connection with veteran actor Jackie Shroff. While the first day was filled with nerves, it quickly turned into a masterclass in warmth and authenticity.

Chandni admits she was visibly shivering during her first scene, the coffee scene with Jackie. Jackie Shroff’s legendary persona wasn’t just for show. Chandni shares how he would “Bhidu zone” everyone on set, treating the entire crew with the same level of affection. His signature phrases, “Baith Jaa Chotu” and “Baith Jaa Bhidu,” became the soundtrack of their shoot.

Chandni recalls, “I never had a dull moment with Jackie sir. His favourite line was ‘Gheun Taak,’ and he has this unique ability to set himself apart from the crowd just by being his authentic self.”

Beyond the fun, the duo shared a profound intellectual bond. Between shots, they engaged in deep conversations covering Spirituality and Religion, Life philosophies & Global topics. The camaraderie wasn’t limited to dialogue. Chandni fondly remembers eating and chilling with the veteran star, noting that his presence turned a high-pressure debut into a joyful learning experience. Once a girl who turned to her camera for companionship, Chandni has now formed a unique bond with the industry’s ultimate ‘Bhidu,’ Jackie Shroff.