From a simple college project to becoming an industry disruptor: FUPRO brings affordable prosthetics to Shark Tank India 4

Nimish Mehra and Cyril Joe Baby, the visionaries behind FUPRO, are redefining the prosthetics industry with their cutting-edge yet affordable solutions. FUPRO’s mission to empower lives has already transformed over 15,000 individuals with disabilities through their 20 innovative products, including 5 patented designs. Now, they are gearing up to make waves on Shark Tank India 4 with their groundbreaking pitch.

FUPRO blends human stories with cutting-edge technology to transform lives. During their pitch, they showcased Anshul, a national-level mountaineer who regained mobility and reignited his passion using FUPRO’s prosthetic leg after losing it in an accident. Founder Nimish, an international race car designer, turned his college project into a mission to create advanced prosthetics inspired by injured soldiers. Joined by his junior Cyril, they built FUPRO; a brand where innovation meets empathy.

Speaking about their upcoming appearance on Shark Tank India, Nimish Mehra shared, “Being on bed for 2 months made me realize the importance of mobility. Its about restoring your freedom and independence. As a race-car engineer turned healthcare innovator, I’ve witnessed how accessible and affordable prosthetics can transform lives. Our pitch on Shark Tank India is not just about funding, it’s about amplifying our mission to empower people and tell everyone that Indian Medical Devices are no less than foreign brands. The Sharks’ insights and support will be instrumental in helping us scale and make a bigger impact.”

FUPRO’s prosthetics leverage machine learning and advanced engineering to deliver high-quality, affordable, and accessible products. Their ask? ₹60 Lakhs for 1% equity. Will the Sharks recognize the potential of this life-changing innovation and invest in their vision, or will they pass on this unique opportunity?