From announcing his new film to bagging his engineering degree: Kartik Aaryan’s winning spree continues

Capping off 2024 with a bang, Kartik announced his next project, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures’ biggest love story of 2026 , Tu Mera Main Teri Main Tera Tu Meri. The film promises to bring Kartik’s infectious charm and impeccable comic timing back to the big screen. The announcement set social media abuzz, with fans eagerly awaiting the magic he’ll create in this romantic comedy.

Kartik’s 2025 began on a humble and spiritual note, seeking blessings at Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple on January 1. Known for his deep faith, following his tradition to visit Siddhivinayak before embarking on new projects and during significant milestones. This gesture, reflective of his grounded personality, continues to endear him to fans and well-wishers.

Amidst his packed schedule, Kartik recently took a break to celebrate a personal milestone – being awarded his engineering degree from DY Patil University in Mumbai.

Adding to his list of accolades, Kartik was also named “Best Actor” at the Zee Real Heroes Awards. The recognition, for his impactful performances and unwavering dedication to his craft, further solidifies his position as one of the youngest and most successful stars in Indian cinema.

From record-breaking films to personal achievements, Kartik Aaryan’s journey is an inspiration for aspiring artists and a source of pride for his fans. His trajectory proves that a mix of talent, hard work, and humility can lead to unparalleled success. With a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline and a growing fanbase, Kartik Aaryan is redefining stardom for the new generation.