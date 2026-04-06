From awards glory to at-home screens: Sitaare Zameen Par now streaming on Sony LIV

Fresh off winning the Courage in Cinema Award at the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, Sitaare Zameen Par is extending its impact beyond theatres and into homes, now streaming on Sony LIV. The Aamir Khan-starrer continues to build momentum as one of the most talked-about and socially resonant films of the year.

Celebrated for its heartfelt storytelling and powerful theme, Sitaare Zameen Par has struck a deep chord with audiences, emerging as a strong conversation starter across platforms.

Director R. S. Prasanna said, “This recognition is deeply meaningful for all of us. Sitaare Zameen Par was created with the intention of telling a story that celebrates inclusivity and diversity with honesty and compassion. To see it resonate and spark joy and conversations across audiences is truly rewarding. We’re very excited that it continues by finding a home on Sony LIV. May many more enjoy this family film full of laughter and happy tears”

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the film stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh, along with a talented ensemble cast. Produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, the film is written by Divy Nidhi Sharma.