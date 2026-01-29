From bankruptcy to a streetwear empire: Bonkers Corner’s journey in Shark Tank India Season 5

Fashion is often about the surface, but for Bonkers Corner, the real story lies in the hustle. This home-grown streetwear label has become a cult favorite among Gen-Z, specializing in oversized fits, quirky prints, and trend-focused designs that speak the language of the youth. By bridging the gap between high-fashion aesthetics and affordable pricing,

The founder, Shubham Gupta’s entrepreneurial journey was born in adversity. After his family’s textile business went bankrupt, he started from scratch, learning the ropes of the industry by working with various clothing brands. This hands-on experience helped him build a brand that’s both creatively unique and operationally robust.

Walking into Shark Tank India Season 5, Shubham presented a massive vision with an ask of 1.5 Crore for 0.5% equity. The pitch was a high-octane display of the brand’s explosive growth and its dominant position in the Gen-Z wardrobe. The Sharks were impressed not just by the staggering valuation, but by Shubham’s profound understanding of his business and his ability to predict the next big fashion trend.

Reflecting on his journey, Shubham Gupta shared: “Bonkers Corner was born out of a necessity to rebuild, and it has grown into a community. I’ve seen the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in the textile world, and that experience is what gives this brand its edge. Pitching in Shark Tank India was about more than just an investment; it was about showing that a brand built from the ashes of bankruptcy can lead the market.”