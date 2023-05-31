From Butta Bomma to Billi Billi: Pooja Hegde’s chart-topping dance numbers

Pan-India star Pooja Hegde has made a mark for herself in the film industry and has emerged as the ‘Jaan of the Nation’. She is known for her talent, ability to connect with the audience, and dancing skills. While she has been a part of several successful dance numbers, here are five songs of Pooja Hegde that you can’t afford to miss:

Butta Bomma

Pooja Hegde’s killer moves in the song “Butta Bomma” from the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) were adored by fans, making the song widely popular. Her graceful dance steps, infectious energy, and chemistry with co-star Allu Arjun captivated the audience and made the song a massive hit. “Butta Bomma” became a chartbuster and garnered millions of views on various platforms.

Halamithi Habibo

Pooja Hegde’s appearance in “Halamithi Habibo” from the movie ‘Beast’ showcased her dreamy and ultra-glamorous looks. The song created a buzz among her fans, who praised her killer dance steps. Later, Pooja also shared BTS moments on her Instagram, which went viral on the internet.

Seeti Maar

“Seeti Maar” is a popular song from the film ‘Duvvada Jagannadham,’ featuring Pooja Hegde. Sung by Jaspreet Jasz and Rita Thyagarajan, the song became a chartbuster and captured audiences’ attention with Pooja Hegde’s impressive dance moves. Her performance in the song, often referred to as the “Seeti Maar dance,” became a highlight.

Jolly O Gymkhana

“Jolly O Gymkhana” from the film ‘Beast’ was sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Thalapathy Vijay. It showcases Pooja in exotic looks and has a cheerful party backdrop. Pooja Hegde stole the show with her energetic dance moves.

Billi Billi

‘Billi Billi,’ from the film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,’ starring Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan, became an instant hit, with the internet unable to stop praising Pooja Hegde for her dance steps. Showcasing charm and dynamic dance moves, Pooja Hegde’s on-screen chemistry in the song with Salman Khan also captured the audience’s attention.