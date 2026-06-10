From courtrooms to cricket fields: Sana Raees Khan expands her horizons as Mumbai Marines team owner

For renowned lawyer and public personality Sana Raees Khan, cricket has always held a special place in her life. A passionate follower of the sport since childhood, Sana has now successfully carved a place for herself in the cricketing world as the owner of the Mumbai Marines franchise.

Entering her second season as a team owner, Sana continues to make waves by balancing her successful legal career while exploring opportunities in the sports business industry. Her transition from courtrooms to cricket administration reflects her entrepreneurial mindset and willingness to embrace new challenges beyond her established profession.

The Mumbai Marines enjoyed a dream debut season by emerging as champions in Season 1, instantly becoming one of the league’s standout teams. As the new season begins, the franchise is once again among the favourites, carrying the confidence and momentum of their previous success.

Adding further strength and experience to the squad is the team’s captain, former New Zealand cricket legend and international star Ross Taylor. With Taylor leading the side on the field and Sana steering the franchise off it, Mumbai Marines boast a powerful combination of leadership and vision.

Speaking about her journey, Sana shared:

“Cricket has always been close to my heart. Owning Mumbai Marines has given me the opportunity to contribute to a sport that I have admired for years. This venture is much more than business—it’s about supporting talent, building a strong team culture, and creating a platform for competitive cricket. Winning the first season was a proud moment for all of us, and with someone as experienced as Ross Taylor leading our side, we’re looking forward to another exciting season.”

Known for her sharp legal acumen and successful career as a lawyer, Sana’s entry into sports ownership marks an exciting new chapter. Her journey highlights how professionals can successfully diversify into new industries while bringing their expertise, leadership, and passion to the table.

As Mumbai Marines gear up for another competitive season, Sana Raees Khan continues to demonstrate that ambition, vision, and dedication can open doors to entirely new arenas. With a championship title already to their name and Ross Taylor captaining the side, the franchise enters Season 2 with confidence, determination, and high expectations.