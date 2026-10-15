From Dope Shope to Billo: Deep Money turns up the Punjabi-Pop energy with his latest party anthem

From defining Punjabi-pop favourites to making his mark across Bollywood and independent music, Deep Money has built a distinctive musical identity rooted in recognisable vocals, memorable hooks and contemporary Punjabi sounds. With his latest single, Billo, released by Zee Music Company, the singer, songwriter and composer brings that signature sound to a new dance-floor favourite.

Known for tracks such as Dope Shope and Heeriye from Race 3, Deep Money has consistently moved across Punjabi pop, Bollywood and independent music, building a catalogue that connects musical influences with contemporary listening tastes.

With Billo, he continues this journey, bringing together his established musical sensibility and a fresh, high-energy sound. Driven by infectious beats, a memorable hook and a distinctly Punjabi flavour, the track is designed for celebrations, weddings, sangeets and party playlists.

Sung, written and composed by Deep Money, with music produced by Sabby Airy, Billo combines contemporary production with the artist’s recognisable musical identity, keeping the song centred on the sound and personality that have defined his journey.

The accompanying music video, directed by Akshay Agarwal and featuring Aparna Reddy, complements the track with colourful visuals, vibrant styling and playful on-screen chemistry, translating its upbeat spirit into an engaging visual experience.

Speaking about the song, Deep Money shares:“For me, Billo is all about attitude, confidence and celebrating life. I wanted to create something that instantly lifts your mood, a song that makes you want to turn up the volume, smile and dance. I’ve always loved creating music that people can connect with, and Billo brings together that unmistakable Punjabi energy with a fresh, contemporary sound. Sabby Airy has brought incredible energy to the music, and Akshay has captured the entire vibe beautifully on screen. I’m really excited for everyone to experience it.”

Over the years, Deep Money has built a diverse catalogue that includes Dope Shope, Heeriye, Milan, Bottle and Saddi Galli Rail Gaddi. His work across Punjabi pop, Bollywood and independent music reflects an ability to bring a distinct language sound to different musical contexts, while continuing to connect with audiences through recorded music and live performances.

For Zee Music Company, Billo is part of its continued engagement with India’s diverse musical landscape, bringing established creative voices and distinct language sounds to audiences across global platforms. By working across languages, genres and musical identities, the label continues to expand the reach of Indian music while creating space for artists to connect with listeners through their individual sounds.

With Billo, Deep Money brings his signature Punjabi-pop sensibility into a fresh musical setting, adding another chapter to an evolving catalogue shaped by melody, rhythm and an unmistakable artistic identity.

‘Billo ‘is available worldwide across leading music streaming platforms and on the official Zee Music Company YouTube channel.