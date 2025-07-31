From Guru Randhawa to Varun Dhawan: Qatal Girl Revati’s next target revealed

After breaking the internet with her sizzling performance in the hit music video ‘Qatal’ opposite Guru Randhawa, Revati Mahurkar has become the talk of the town. The song, which showcased her powerful screen presence and stunning looks, has crossed a whopping 120 million views, making her one of the fastest-rising faces in the music video scene.

Fans have lovingly dubbed her the “Qatal girl” – a tag Revati seems to be embracing with a smile. At a recent interaction, when asked “Aapko ‘Qatal girl’ ka tag lag gaya hai, toh aap kaunse handsome actor ka qatal karna chahengi?” – Revati had a candid and adorable reply that won hearts.

With a laugh, she said, “There are so many lovely and handsome actors in the industry, but if I have to pick one, I’ll go with Varun Dhawan. It’s actually true — I’ve had a huge crush on him since I was 12 years old! He’s one of the first people in the industry who made me go ‘wow.’”

Revati’s refreshing honesty and charming presence are clearly connecting with the youth, both on and off screen. With more projects in the pipeline and a fanbase that’s growing by the minute, this Qatal girl is here to slay — maybe even Qatal a few hearts along the way!