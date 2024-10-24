From idea to retail in 90 seconds: India’s investors take the spotlight on Buy It Now

After Prime Video successfully brought the format to the US, Rose Audio Visuals founded by Goldie Behl, is all set to create an Indian adaptation of ‘Buy It Now,’ a format from Studio Lambert, part of All3Media – makers of acclaimed shows such as Squid Game: The Challenge and the multi-award-winning UK and US editions of the psychological adventure format from idtv, The Traitors. Known for its innovative format and engaging content, the series, distributed by All3Media International, has won hearts worldwide by giving aspiring inventors, creators, and entrepreneurs a unique platform to bring their products in front of a larger audience. ‘Buy it Now’ is set to bring that same excitement to Indian viewers, combining innovation with the excitement of seeing homegrown talent succeed.

Reimagined by Rose Audio Visuals, the Indian edition preserves the core elements that have made the series a success internationally—high-energy product pitches, intense pressure, and the thrilling possibility of turning local inventions into national sensations.

This fast-paced format will not only provide Indian inventors with a platform to pitch their creations, but it will also spotlight local ingenuity and creativity, offering a unique opportunity to turn ‘Make in India’ innovations into household names within 90 seconds.

This exciting partnership between Rose Audio Visuals and All3Media International marks a significant moment in Indian television, showcasing the rising interest in entrepreneurial stories. Mitesh Patel, COO, Rose Audio Visuals, expressed, “At Rose Audio Visuals, we’ve primarily focused on fiction and scripted content, but we see great potential in unscripted formats for Indian audiences. ‘Buy It Now’ is a step in this direction. We’re thrilled to bring this format to our audience at a time when innovation and entrepreneurship are thriving across the country. “

Sabrina Duguet, EVP APAC at All3Media International noted; “ We are delighted to work with Rose Audio Visual on Studio Lambert’s fast paced entrepreneurial challenge, BUY IT NOW. The new Prime Video USA edition of the show, hosted by JB Smoove has re invigorated interested this positive and dynamic series and we are confident that that Indian platforms and audiences will embrace it’s energy.”

This comes after the content house’s exciting expansion into engaging audio storytelling and podcasts with RosePod, as well as its entry into the Telugu market through Rose Kanakavalli. Through these initiatives, Rose Audio Visuals continues to bring the best in entertainment to Indian audiences