From Jeevan Bheema Yojana to Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?: Arshad Warsi’s dark comedy unveils its official title in release week

The makers of the Arshad Warsi and Sanjeeda Shaikh starrer, previously promoted as Jeevan Bheema Yojana, have now officially revealed the film’s title as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?. In what is being positioned as a first-of-its-kind marketing strategy, the makers chose to use the catchy phrase Jeevan Bheema Yojana throughout the film’s promotional campaign to grab attention and build intrigue, while holding back the official title until the film’s release week.

With the official title now revealed as Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, the change perfectly aligns with the film’s world of mistaken identities, deception, crime and unpredictable chaos. Directed by Abhishek Dogra, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? is a dark comedy that introduces audiences to Arshad Warsi in his first-ever double role, playing two contrasting characters — Jeevan and Bheema.

Jeevan is an ordinary, debt-ridden man desperately looking for a way out of his troubles, while Bheema is his dangerous lookalike whose unexpected presence changes the course of Jeevan’s life. As the two worlds collide, identities get tangled and situations spiral out of control. Sanjeeda Shaikh plays Yojana, Jeevan’s sharp and resourceful wife, while Vijay Raaz features as the mysterious Vinayak. The ensemble cast also includes Pooja Chopra, Bijendra Kala and the late Atul Parchure.

Talking about stepping into a double role for the first time, Arshad Warsi said, “It’s a quirky film. The trailer doesn’t really do justice to the film because there is so much more to the story and a lot is happening. It is about two simple people, how they get caught up in a mess, and how they eventually find their way out of it. There are many unexpected things happening throughout the film, making it quite unpredictable.”

Presented and produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited (formerly Blue God Entertainment Limited), Jeevan Ya Bheema Con? releases worldwide in cinemas on September 4, 2026.