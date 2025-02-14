From Laila Majnu to Broken But Beautiful: How Balaji redefined romance across cinema, TV, and OTT

Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love in all its forms, passionate, tragic, unconventional, and exhilarating. Over the years, Balaji Motion Pictures, ALTBalaji, and Balaji Telefilms have redefined romance in Indian entertainment, creating love stories that resonate deeply with audiences. Whether through the grandeur of cinema, the intimacy of television, or the bold narratives of digital platforms, Balaji’s storytelling has shaped how we experience love on screen.

Love, Pain, and Passion on the Big Screen

Balaji Motion Pictures has brought some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable love stories to life.

• Lootera (2013) – A poetic tale of love and sacrifice, inspired by O. Henry’s The Last Leaf, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha.

• Laila Majnu (2018) – A modern retelling of the legendary star-crossed lovers, capturing the raw intensity of unfulfilled love.

• Ek Villain (2014) – A tragic love story infused with action, revenge, and deep emotions, with Galliyan becoming an anthem of love and loss.

• Half Girlfriend (2017) – A take on modern, undefined relationships, reflecting the struggles of love in today’s world.

• Main Tera Hero (2014) – A lighthearted romantic comedy that brought back the charm of old-school Bollywood rom-coms.

• Dream Girl (2019) – A unique love story that challenged gender norms with humor and heart.

But Balaji’s legacy in love stories doesn’t end with films, it thrives in the world of television and OTT, where it has touched millions of hearts.

Television’s Most Iconic Love Stories

Balaji Telefilms has ruled Indian television for decades, crafting some of the most memorable romantic sagas. While a lot of the shows had Romance as their backdrop, a few just focused of love as the theme, they are as follows:

• Pavitra Rishta – The heartwarming love story of Archana and Manav, defining soulmates for an entire generation.

• Bade Acche Lagte Hain – A mature, realistic romance that proved love can bloom at any stage of life.

• Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – A deep and emotional love story that explored family, second chances, and unconditional love.

• Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani – A supernatural romance that brought a fresh twist to the genre.

• Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi – An intense and passionate love story filled with longing and fate.

• Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil – A romance set against the backdrop of cultural differences and destiny.

Revolutionizing Love on OTT with ALTBalaji

With the rise of streaming, Balaji took romance to new heights with ALTBalaji, exploring bold, unconventional love stories:

• Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat – A sweet yet mature love story featuring an unlikely romance between a superstar and his counselor.

• Romil & Jugal – A groundbreaking LGBTQ+ love story that redefined romance on Indian screens.

• Bewafaa sii Wafaa – A complex tale of extramarital love, questioning the definition of loyalty.

• Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain – A story of love beyond societal norms, exploring the depth of emotions in relationships.

• Broken But Beautiful – A heart-wrenching journey of healing and second chances in love.

• Baarish – A simple yet beautiful romance set against Mumbai’s rains, proving love can be found in the most unexpected places.

• The Married Woman – A soul-stirring story of self-discovery and forbidden love.

• His Storyy – A moving LGBTQ+ love story breaking stereotypes and embracing identity.

Ektaa Kapoor on Balaji’s Legacy in Love Stories

Speaking about Balaji’s approach to romance, Ektaa Kapoor shares, “Love is never simple—it is layered, messy, heartbreaking, and exhilarating. At Balaji, we have always believed in telling stories that reflect the real, raw, and sometimes unconventional nature of love. From the timeless pain of Lootera to the madness of Laila Majnu, from the everyday love of Pavitra Rishta to the unapologetic passion of Broken But Beautiful, we have tried to capture every shade of romance. Whether on television, cinema, or OTT, our love stories are about emotions that stay with you forever. Because, in the end, love is not just about finding someone, it’s about feeling something that changes you.”

From tragic separations to passionate reunions, from heartwarming bonds to unconventional relationships, Balaji’s love stories have stood the test of time. As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, we also celebrate the unforgettable romances that have made us laugh, cry, and believe in love, again and again.