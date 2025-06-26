From late-night calls to 800 sessions: Boman Irani shares the story behind spiral bound

Actor-director Boman Irani is basking in the success of his directorial debut The Mehta Boys, co-written with Academy Award-winning writer Alex Dinelaris. As the film continues to win hearts, Boman recently opened up about his writing journey and how it led to the creation of his celebrated writers’ community, Spiral Bound.

Reflecting on his journey, Boman shared, “When I was writing my film, my mentor Alex Dinelaris constantly guided me, pointing out what wasn’t working. Over 10 years, I learnt screenwriting sitting in clubs in New York, walking home after sessions, jotting down notes because I wanted to replay the reel of the day in my head.”

During the pandemic, these learnings found new life. With friends and writers frequently calling for advice, Boman realised it wasn’t fair to keep his knowledge confined to one film often until his throat went dry.

Someone suggested, ‘Why not do this for everyone on a Zoom call?’ he recalled.

What began as a single session on April 1st soon grew from 10 to 50 participants. Today, Spiral Bound has completed 785 sessions, becoming a respected space for aspiring writers to learn and grow.

Speaking about the sessions Boman Irani said, “Anyone can join. Free of charge. The only problem is that the sessions are addictive. Spiral Bounders keep coming back, session after session, to learn, share, and sharpen their skills.Actors, cinematographers, designers, and editors too find value in this beautiful community, which has completed 800 sessions. We hope that Indian cinema will benefit, careers will be created, and strength of character will be a byproduct. I say this proudly. Anyone can join. We ask for nothing in return except the will to learn”.