From Murder 2 to Housefull 5: 7 films that highlight Jacqueliene Fernandez’s tryst with Bollywood’s biggest commercial franchises

Jacqueliene Fernandez has built a strong association with Bollywood’s biggest commercial entertainers, becoming a familiar face across popular franchises and successful films. From comedy and action to thrillers and large scale ensemble entertainers, the actress has consistently been part of projects designed for a wide theatrical audience. As we loved her in her recent outing Welcome to the Jungle, here’s looking at seven films that highlight Jacqueliene’s journey through Bollywood’s commercial cinema.

Murder 2

Murder 2 marked an important commercial milestone in Jacqueliene Fernandez’s early Bollywood journey. The thriller, also featuring Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, showcased her in a different space and became one of the notable films of her filmography. Some of the songs featuring Jacqueline at her seductive best are popular even today. Housefull 2

Jacqueliene Fernandez became an integral part of the Housefull franchise with Housefull 2, playing Bobby Kapoor. The film was a major commercial entertainer and marked her entry into one of Bollywood’s most recognisable comedy franchises. Race 2

Jacqueliene became part of the Race franchise with Race 2, stepping into the action thriller space alongside a high profile ensemble cast. The film added another major commercial franchise to her filmography. Housefull 3

Jacqueliene returned to the Housefull franchise with Housefull 3, playing Ganga. Once again part of a large ensemble cast, she continued her association with the comedy series and its signature larger than life entertainment. Judwaa 2

With Judwaa 2, Jacqueliene stepped into another established Bollywood franchise, starring alongside Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. The comedy entertainer went on to become a major theatrical success and added another popular franchise to Jacqueliene’s commercial filmography. Housefull 5

Years after her previous appearance in the franchise, Jacqueliene returned with Housefull 5, playing Sasikala. Her return marked another chapter in her long standing association with one of Bollywood’s established comedy franchises. Welcome to the Jungle

With Welcome to the Jungle, Jacqueliene continues her association with major Bollywood franchises. The film took forward the popular Welcome franchise and featured a large ensemble cast, adding another established commercial property to her filmography. It turned out to be one of the major commercial successes of 2026.

From Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Housefull 5 to Race 2, Judwaa 2, Murder 2 and Welcome to the Jungle, Jacqueliene Fernandez’s filmography reflects her recurring presence in Bollywood’s commercial cinema. Across comedy, action, thrillers and ensemble entertainers, she has been part of films spanning some of the industry’s most recognisable franchises and theatrical successes, making her commercial film journey a distinctive part of her career.