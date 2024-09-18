From music to fashion to pop culture: Prime Video’s original series Call Me Bae is the must-watch series of the season

Since its premiere on September 6th on Prime Video, Call Me Bae has captivated audiences across age groups and become a part of the cultural zeitgeist. The series has reached audiences wide and deep, having been viewed in over 165 countries worldwide and in over 85% pin codes across India. As a testament to all the positive reactions, Call Me Bae has ranked #1 in the India top 10 list in India since its launch and featured among the top 10 trending titles on Prime Video in 50+ countries including the U.S., the UK, Canada, Australia, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Africa and many more on its launch weekend. Following the overwhelming reaction from customers along with asks for a new season, Prime Video today announced that Season Two of Call Me Bae is officially under development.

Call Me Bae has drawn in audiences from across the globe, standing out for its light-hearted and spirited tonality with its self-aware take on privilege and spin on iconic pop-culture moments. Not just the light moments, the series’ emotional core too has struck a chord, as the central themes of #Behencode, self-identity and belief continue to resonate deeply with fans, adding a heart-warming layer to the show’s playful narrative. The series’ vibrant soundtrack continues to gain traction with four of the ten tracks on the album – “Vekh Sohneeya”, “Churaaiyaan”, “Khwaish Poori” and “Yara Tere Bin” trending on Instagram. With “Vekh Sohneyaa” gaining over 10 MM+ views on YouTube and featuring at #8 on Shazam’s Discovery India chart and #1 on the Top 50 chart in Mumbai and Delhi. The show’s fashion-forward styling has inspired content creators and brands to recreate Bae’s iconic looks as she gets set to “Seize the Day”. Overall, the series and cast led by actor Ananya Panday along with Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada,Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur are being applauded for their exemplary performances.

The series launched on the service following a vibrant and bold promotional campaign that perfectly encapsulated its spirit. The campaign launched with lead actor Ananya Panday, as ‘Bae’, making a grand entrance at Mumbai airport, with her ‘larger than life’ baggage. Ahead of the trailer release, Prime Video teased fans with a quirky video featuring Karan Johar, humorously ‘launching’ Ananya in her long-form streaming debut. In the lead-up to the premiere, the service transformed Mumbai’s busy Western Express Highway (WEH) metro station into a Bae-themed interactive wonderland for an entire week. With digital, influencer-led, and on-ground activations, and brand partnerships with ONLY, Tresemme, and Amazon Fashion, the campaign bought Bae’s world to life. Call Me Bae became one of the most talked-about titles of the year, making ‘bae’ the character a true cultural phenomenon.

“It’s been truly amazing to witness the overwhelming love and appreciation that Call Me Bae has received,” said Nikhil Madhok, head of originals, Prime Video India. “Encouraged by the response, we have commissioned development for season 2 and to embark on the next chapter of Bae’s journey alongside her tribe.”

“From the very beginning, our vision for Call Me Bae was to create a series that sparks light-hearted yet meaningful conversations, and brings characters that resonate with our audience,” continued Madhok. “We’re excited to see the impact the series has had, with admiration pouring in from India and beyond. The show’s perfect blend of humor, wit, and heartfelt emotion has connected with viewers in ways that have left us thankful.”

“We’re stoked to announce that we’re working on developing the second season of Call Me Bae,” shared producer Karan Johar. “The first season has been a game-changer for us, and we’re grateful for all the love and appreciation it has garnered from audiences across the globe. It’s been an absolute privilege to be a part of this journey, seeing the show go from script to screen and finally revel in immense love from viewers. The love Ananya, Collin, Ishita and the rest of the cast have received has been a true joy to witness. The series is a testament of our long-standing partnership with Prime Video and our shared commitment to delivering content that is entertaining and engaging. We’re genuinely excited to delve deeper into the characters and their stories, and we’re positive that the second season will be more Bae-misaal than before!”

“The success of our first season on Prime Video has been truly remarkable. We’re over the moon to have created something that has resonated with viewers across demographics.” said Apoorva Mehta. “We’re fully committed to continuing the momentum with the second season of Call Me Bae. The team at Dharmatic Entertainment is thrilled and is working hard to develop new character arcs and storylines for the upcoming season. I know I speak for the entire cast and crew of the series when I say we can’t wait to share more about Bae and her unique world with the audience.”

“I’m still in awe of the response we’ve received for the first season of Call Me Bae, which has been an absolute labor of love for us from the word go.” said Somen Mishra. “With Prime Video’s global reach, it is truly gratifying to see how audiences from across countries have fallen in love with Bae and her gang! Seeing this story go from concept to completion has been a truly rewarding experience. I’m grateful to Ishita, Collin, Ananya and the rest of the cast who have been the life and soul of Call Me Bae and I’m thrilled we’ve dived right back in for the second season.”

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. Directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who has co-written the series along with Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair. Season one of Call Me Bae is now streaming on Prime Video across 240+ countries and territories.





