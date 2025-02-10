From nani’s kitchen to Shark Tank India: Joyspoon’s story of innovation and tradition

As Vaishali Mehta and Yash Mehta, founders of Joyspoon, stepped onto the Shark Tank India 4 stage, they brought with them a refreshing wave of innovation and tradition. With an ask of ₹40 lakhs for 1.5% equity, their range of health-focused mouth fresheners caught the attention of the sharks, who were impressed by the duo’s passion and vision. Childhood sweethearts turned business partners, Vaishali and Yash’s chemistry was undeniable, and the sharks found them adorable.

Hailing from a small village in Rajasthan called Pali, Vaishali and Yash drew inspiration from their grandmother’s homemade mouth fresheners. They built their business idea on a foundation of tradition, innovation, and a passion for healthy living.

“We saw an opportunity to combine innovation with tradition, creating great-tasting, health-focused mouth fresheners that are free from artificial ingredients, supari, and low on refined sugar. Our experience on Shark Tank India has been incredible. We were nervous, but the Sharks’ questions and feedback helped us refine our pitch and showcase our product’s unique value proposition,” said Vaishali Mehta while talking about her experience on Shark Tank India 4.

The sharks were indeed impressed by the duo’s concept and encouraged them to expand their product line. Ritesh Agarwal praised their concept, saying, “You’ve identified a gap in the market and created a product that’s not only healthy but also tasty.” Peyush Bansal suggested, “You could even enjoy this as a snack too, and a healthy one at that!”