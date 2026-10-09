From Nawazuddin Siddiqui to Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat: 7 powerhouse actors who redefined officer roles on screen

Indian cinema and streaming have come a long way from portraying cops and intelligence officers as larger-than-life figures who rely solely on action and authority. Today, some of the most compelling law enforcement characters are defined by their restraint, vulnerability, intellect and moral complexities. Over the years, several powerhouse performers have brought a fresh dimension to the genre, turning officers into layered characters that stay with audiences long after the credits roll. From relentless investigators and unconventional detectives to intelligence officers battling threats on both professional and personal fronts, here are seven performances that showcase how some of Indian entertainment’s finest actors have redefined the officer on screen.

Jaideep Ahlawat – Drishyam 3

Jaideep Ahlawat has built a reputation for bringing intensity and psychological depth to every character he takes on, and his addition to Drishyam 3 promises another compelling chapter in the franchise. As a formidable investigator, Ahlawat brings an imposing screen presence to the long-running cat-and-mouse narrative. His ability to communicate authority through observation, restraint and sheer intensity makes his character a strong counterforce to the story’s established dynamics. Nawazuddin Siddiqui – Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui received unanimous applause for portraying Inspector Jatil Yadav in Raat Akeli Hai. He reprised the much-loved character in the second installment, titled The Bansal Murders, and brought an unconventional charm to the detective genre. As a small-town police officer navigating complex family secrets, social hierarchies and departmental challenges, Siddiqui makes Jatil Yadav feel deeply human. His understated humour, vulnerability and sharp investigative instincts have turned the character into one of the more memorable modern detectives in Indian streaming. Vijay Sethupathi – Farzi

As Michael Vedanayagam, Vijay Sethupathi brought a distinct blend of grit, intelligence and understated charm to the role of a determined police officer. His portrayal stood apart from the conventional cop archetype, with Michael relying as much on instinct, strategy and psychological understanding as he does on authority. Sethupathi’s effortless performance added depth and personality to the investigation, making Michael one of the standout characters in the series. Manoj Bajpayee – The Family Man

As Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man, Manoj Bajpayee gave the Indian spy thriller a distinctly relatable protagonist. While Srikant is entrusted with high-stakes national security operations as a TASC officer, he is simultaneously dealing with the everyday pressures of marriage, parenthood and middle-class life. Bajpayee’s effortless shift between deadpan humour, vulnerability and intense action made Srikant one of streaming’s most memorable intelligence officers. Akshaye Khanna – Drishyam 2

Akshaye Khanna brought a quietly intimidating quality to the role of IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2. Rather than relying on conventional cop mannerisms, Khanna portrayed an officer who lets logic, deduction and psychological pressure do the work. His measured performance gave the investigation a chess-match quality, with every interaction carrying the sense that he was several moves ahead. Kay Kay Menon – Special OPS

As RAW officer Himmat Singh in Special OPS, Kay Kay Menon delivered a performance built on intelligence rather than conventional heroics. His portrayal of a senior intelligence officer was marked by restraint, strategic thinking and an understated intensity. Menon made Himmat Singh compelling through his body language, dialogue delivery and ability to convey the weight of years spent navigating covert operations, proving that an intelligence protagonist does not need larger-than-life action to command the screen. Irrfan Khan – Talvar

As Ashwin Kumar, Irrfan Khan brought a deeply restrained yet intensely observant quality to the investigation in Talvar. His portrayal of a sharp, unconventional investigator stood out for its realism, intelligence and quiet intensity. Rather than relying on dramatic heroics, Khan let his performance communicate through measured expressions, nuanced interrogation scenes and a relentless pursuit of the truth, making Ashwin Kumar one of the most memorable investigative characters in Indian cinema.

Together, these performances reflect the changing face of the law enforcement genre in Indian entertainment. These actors have moved beyond the traditional image of the invincible cop to create officers who are flawed, intelligent, conflicted and deeply human. Whether through psychological battles, moral dilemmas or the pressures of balancing duty with personal lives, their performances have added new layers to a genre that continues to evolve.