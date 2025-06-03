From pilates to core strength training: Alankrita Sahai gives a sneak-peek into her fitness diaries

Bollywood actress Alankrita Sahai has always put fitness as her too priority throughout her entire life. No matter how busy or occupied that she always remains in her usual day-to-day schedule, she always manages to take out time from her schedule for fitness and that’s truly admirable indeed.

Alankrita has always been proactive when it comes to inspiring everyone with her fitness diaries and time and again, she’s also shared important inputs in terms of what she follows in her fitness schedule. Her social media posts, stories and highlights section feature some of her most wonderful fitness moments where we see her training hard for a fit body. From core strength training to pilates and what not, Alankrita truly pushes boundaries beyond usual limits to challenge her inner self. Check out some of her best workout glimpses in the photos and videos below and we bet you will love every bit of it –

In her wellness workout highlights, Alankrita can also be seen talking about her usual schedule and what she prefers. In her highlights video, she can be heard saying,

“Everyone has been asking me about my workout, my routine, my skincare and more. There is no filter. I am going to tell you very clearly that I eat really healthy, I sleep really well. I have great hydration and have a lot of multivitamins. I have a lot of green healthy juices and I definitely make sure that my hydration, meditation, is on point. All these are very important and I don’t miss my workouts no matter what. Happy hormones are so important when you workout. I read a book, watch something nice, hang with my friends and more. But the most important part of the day is I wake up with gratitude and sleep with gratitude. I thank myself for every bill that I can pay and I eat really well. I thank my didi who cooks for me. So it’s very important to be grateful and don’t miss your workout.”

Well, truly a bundle joy of positivity and motivation coming in from Alankrita and we are confident that everything, right from her fitness diaries to her inspiring words will certainly motivate everyone the right way. On the work front, Alankrita Sahai has some interesting work developments happening at her end and they will be announced officially soon. Not just that, the talented and stylish actress is also set to launch her own fitness nutraceutical company called ‘Youfa’ that aims towards the wellness and supplementation of helping individuals. Fueled by her passion for wellness, Alankrita decided to collaborate with like-minded women who share same core values and that’s how the idea of ‘Youfa’ came up since a wholesome and nutritious life is essential for health, vigor & vitality and supplements add a touch of empowerment to the process. Stay tuned for more updates.