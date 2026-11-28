Raashii Khanna is on a roll! The actress is powering her lineup with a series of interesting releases, not just across genres but also with some of the finest actors of Indian cinema. Right from Rajinikanth to Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, Khanna is diving deep into the many shades of cinema, only to take the audience on a rollercoaster of peak entertainment!

Raashii Khanna is making a significant addition to her body of work with Dharman, which brings her together with the legendary, Rajinikanth. Rajinikanth’s intriguing poster from the film has ignited a wave of excitement among his fanbase, leaving the audience equally curious about Khanna’s character arc.

After Dharman, Khanna switches gears with a comedy caper. Currently untitled, the rollicking caper will be directed by Anees Bazmee and it brings together Khanna with the maverick, Akshay Kumar. While Akshay Kumar already leads the comedy genre with some of the most iconic comedy capers, the audience is excited to see Khanna stepping into the comedy space and serve an unforgettable watch!

Khanna is not holding herself back when it comes to the mediums and formats. She’s seamlessly balancing the OTT space too, with the second season of one of the eagerly anticipated projects, Farzi. Khanna gets back on duty as RBI Officer Megha Vyas, and will be seen fueling the intrigue in the plot surrounding a cat-and-mouse chase! The actress reunites with Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, and the audience is intrigued to see what’s to unfold with Farzi season 2.

Joining her list of exciting releases is also Talaakhon Mein Ek, wherein she reunites with Vikrant Massey after The Sabarmati Report. The movie is directed by Bodhayan Roychaudhury and has already wrapped up shooting. Adding to this, the actress genre-hops with her next release, Bridge, co-starring R Madhavan. Bridge is an upcoming UK-based psychological suspense thriller that intends to unravel a new shade of Khanna, and will be helmed by filmmakers Nidhi Singh Dharma and Nagaraj Diwakar.