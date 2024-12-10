From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Raat Jawaan Hai, Anjali Anand is definitely a promising talent to look out for

Anjali Anand, known for her roles in Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, has added yet another gem to her kitty with her portrayal of Radhika in Raat Jawaan Hai.

After winning hearts as Golu (Ranveer Singh’s sister) in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Anjali’s portrayal of Radhika -a comforting yet layered character navigating the joys and challenges of parenthood, has been called one of her finest performances this year.

With a calm yet impactful presence, she brings depth to the role, making Radhika’s journey relatable and heartwarming for the audience.

Recently, Anjali was also seated at a prestigious roundtable discussion featuring this year’s Best Actors. This milestone cements her status as a powerhouse performer who continues to grow and evolve with every project. Amidst other big releases this year, this underdog show has become a talking point, and much of its magic lies in Anjali’s nuanced performance.