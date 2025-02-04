From screen time to playtime: Clapstore’s mission to revolutionize children’s education wins an all-shark deal at Shark Tank India 4

At a time when screens dominate childhood, two young entrepreneurs from Pune, Yash Thombare (22) and Vedang Nalawade (21), set out to change the narrative. Concerned about the impact of excessive screen time on children’s development, they launched Clapstore Toys in 2020; a brand dedicated to creating engaging, educational toys that encourage real-world play for kids aged 0-6. Driven by their passion for child development, Clapstore has already impacted over 50,000 families across India.

On Shark Tank India 4, the founders showcased their portable busy boards, a first-of-its-kind concept in India. The Sharks, initially curious and skeptical, experienced the toys firsthand in a heartwarming pre-pitch moment with kids. Seeking 80 lakh for 4% equity, Yash and Vedang impressed the panel with a live demo. Anupam Mittal praised the quality and branding, while Vineeta Singh called it ‘very different and cool.’ After intense negotiations, Clapstore secured an all-Shark deal of ₹1 crore for 10% equity.

Yash and Vedang shared, “The Sharks’ feedback was invaluable, not just as investors but as mentors who deeply understand the business landscape. Securing an all-Shark deal is a testament to the power of our idea, our commitment to quality, and our mission to create a meaningful impact on children’s lives. This investment will not only fuel our growth but also help us scale our vision to make innovative, high-quality products more accessible to families across India. This will also support our mission to bring back screen-free play and enrich childhood through engaging, skill-building toys. We are beyond thrilled to embark on this journey with the collective expertise and backing of all the Sharks!”