From Turning Red to Frozen, let these powerful Disney animated titles show you the indomitable spirit of womanhood on Disney+ Hotstar this Women’s Day

Every time Elsa throws a blast of snow to slay an ice monster or Mulan wields her sword, these beautiful and mighty characters empower every little girl and woman to feel powerful. Long gone are the days of dainty princesses waiting for their knight in shining armour in desolate castles. These self-driving female icons now take charge, embark on daring and challenging journeys and chart their happy endings against all odds.

This Women’s Day, as we celebrate and honour the spirit of womanhood that constantly sees women break notions and strive to build a world of equality, here’s a look at some of the feisty Disney women who never let a dragon or demon knock them down!

Turning Red

The upcoming movie introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying as her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter—an unfortunate reality for the teenager. As if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Frozen II

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she sets out on a dangerous but remarkable journey to find the answer.

Encanto

When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their house is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya, a fallen princess, must track down the legendary last dragon to stop the evil forces that have returned and threaten her world.

Moana

A young woman uses her navigational talents to set sail for a fabled island. Joining the adventure is her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui.

Mulan

Masquerading as a male soldier to protect her father and being tested every step of the way, Mulan must harness her inner strength and embrace her true potential.

Maleficent

This Sleeping Beauty tale is told from the perspective of the villainous Maleficent and looks at the events that drove her to curse young Princess Aurora.

