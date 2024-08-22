From Warning to Ardaas: How Jasmine Bhasin is taking over Punjabi film franchises

Jasmine Bhasin is on fire in Punjabi cinema, and there’s no stopping her! With roles in blockbuster franchises like ‘Warning’, ‘Ardaas’, and the highly anticipated ‘Carry on Jattiye ‘, she’s quickly becoming the “lucky charm” for the filmmakers. Wherever Jasmine goes, success seems to follow—she’s practically the golden ticket of Punjabi movies!

Whether she’s playing a gritty role in a thriller like ‘Warning’ or delivering a heartfelt performance in her debut film Honeymoon and soon to release Ardaas, Jasmine shows she can do it all. Talking about her experience, she says, “I feel extremely grateful for all the opportunities that are coming my way. I am also thankful to the Punjabi Industry and audiences for accepting me with open arms. I want to continue doing good work and put in my best.”

Jasmine Bhasin’s versatility is truly her superpower, making her the go-to actress for directors who want to infuse their projects with a touch of magic. It’s no surprise that her charm has captivated audiences far beyond Punjab—her fanbase has rapidly expanded across India, especially among Hindi-speaking viewers who fondly remember her from television. With such a strong connection to the audience and an undeniable screen presence, Bollywood filmmakers shouldn’t wait any longer to cast this bundle of happiness in their next big project.