From working at a café to producing Musafir Cafe: Vikrant Massey reflects on his journey

National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey is entering a new chapter in his career. While he continues to impress audiences with his performances, the actor is now stepping into production with Musafir Cafe, the first project under his production house, Homemade Stories. For Vikrant, the series marks more than just a professional milestone, it represents how far he has come.

Speaking about how life has come full circle, from working in a café during his early days to producing a series titled Musafir Cafe, Vikrant looked back at his journey with gratitude. “I think God’s been really kind, to be honest. We know each other. I mean, we know each other for years now. We are friends. You know, earning lakh rupees is a month’s work. That was a benchmark that if we earn one lakh rupees, we will settle. From there to here to, you know, doing what I love the most… telling stories to people. Also, now beginning to contribute more than just an actor. Of course. Yeah, so I think, I couldn’t have asked for more. I am so grateful to the audiences most importantly because they have been so patient with me, they have been so kind to me. It’s been 22 years, but they are still cheering for me. They are still, you know, sort of silently praying for me and I couldn’t have asked for anything.”

His words reflect not only his appreciation for the success he has achieved but also his deep gratitude towards the audiences who have supported him through more than two decades in the industry.

When asked why he decided to launch a production house despite enjoying a successful acting career, Vikrant revealed that Homemade Stories was born from a desire to create opportunities for others. “Which I will continue to of course. When I may not necessarily act in all my productions. You know, in whatever capacity I can, I want to cater to those Vikrants who were also sort of given an opportunity by someone. And there are so many people. So much talent.”

With Homemade Stories, Vikrant hopes to champion fresh voices and untapped talent, giving aspiring storytellers and actors the opportunities he once received himself. As Musafir Cafe becomes the banner’s first production, it marks the beginning of a meaningful new phase, one where Vikrant Massey is not only telling stories on screen but also helping create them from behind the scenes.