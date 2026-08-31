From Zero to a Dream: ‘Fauji’ Brings the Untold Story of Soldiers to Marathi Cinema

What began as the unfulfilled dream of an ordinary young man who could not join the Indian Army due to physical challenges has now transformed into an ambitious cinematic journey. Fauji, an upcoming Marathi film, brings alive the courage, sacrifice and struggles of soldiers while also telling the extraordinary story of how the film itself was created against all odds.

For Ghanshyam Yede, the passion to serve the nation began during his college days through the NCC. Though physical challenges prevented him from pursuing a career in the armed forces, his respect for soldiers only grew stronger. The thought that the sacrifices and true significance of soldiers should reach every household eventually gave birth to the idea of Fauji.

But turning that idea into a film proved to be a battle of its own.

From demonetisation and the COVID-19 pandemic to financial hurdles, the accidental death of his close friend and one of the film’s key members, Suhas Gargade, and a critical health crisis involving his mentor just before the film’s release, the journey of Fauji has been marked by one challenge after another.

Yede’s journey gained momentum when he met Suhas Gargade. Coming from ordinary backgrounds, the duo shared an extraordinary determination to create something meaningful for the armed forces. They went to great lengths to raise funds, approaching banks, credit societies and private lenders to bring their vision to life.

Despite repeated setbacks, the film slowly began taking shape with the blessings of Vasudev Maharaj Garud and the support of several well-wishers, including Satish Nazarkar, Ashok Nazarkar, Ganesh Gunjal, Dr Shankar Talbe, Sunil Gavade, Ashok Gade, Pravin Burunge, Rajendra Karne, Vishnupant Newale, Shivaji Dadas, Kondiba Nalawade and Jyotiba Ghadge.

However, when the film was nearing completion, tragedy struck. Suhas Gargade, one of the film’s important characters and Yede’s close friend, died in an unfortunate accident. The devastating loss brought the project to a standstill and pushed Yede to the brink of another major financial challenge. He was even forced to mortgage his house and land to keep the film alive.

Refusing to abandon his friend’s dream, Yede brought Suhas’s younger brother, Mayur Gargade, into the film in his place. Despite immense personal and financial hardships, he remained committed to his promise and chose to complete the film as a tribute to his late friend.

Nath Vishwanath’s support gives ‘Fauji’ fresh strength

At a crucial point in the film’s journey, Nath Vishwanath Saheb stepped in with his guidance and support. Yede considers Vishwanath Saheb a father figure, and his unwavering backing proved instrumental in taking Fauji forward.

Along with his blessings and guidance, co-producer Mrs Swapnaja Vishwanath also extended her support to the project. The family’s contribution gave the film much-needed strength as it moved towards completion.

After successfully clearing the censor process, the film’s release date was finalised. But just as the release approached, Vishwanath Saheb faced a life-threatening health crisis. In a remarkable turn of events, his daughter donated a part of her own body to save his life.

Despite the circumstances, the film’s release date was not postponed, in accordance with Vishwanath Saheb’s wishes.

On the day of the film’s release, the success of the film took a back seat for everyone involved. The priority was Vishwanath Saheb’s survival. Yet Yede remained steadfast in his belief that if Saheb survived, he would have the opportunity to create many more films in the future.

Today, that belief has turned into reality.

Sudhirdada Paataskar backs the film

At another critical stage in the journey, Eklavya Pratishthan, with Sudhirdada Paataskar as the presenter, came forward to support Fauji.

After watching the film, Paataskar was reportedly impressed by Yede’s deep patriotism, simplicity and sincerity. Convinced that the story deserved to reach audiences across households, he pledged his complete support to the project.

His strong backing gave Fauji a new direction and much-needed momentum. With the support of Nath Vishwanath Saheb and Sudhirdada Paataskar, the film is now set to make its way to audiences.

A strong ensemble and a musical line-up

Fauji boasts a stellar ensemble featuring Saurabh Gokhale, Prajakta Gaikwad, Shahbaz Khan, Tinu Verma, Sanjay Khapre, Nagesh Bhosale, Hansraj Jagtap, Ashwini Kasar and Ghanshyam Yede.

The film’s musical appeal is further enhanced by the voices of renowned singers Shaan, Vaishali Made, Bela Shende, Adarsh Shinde, Urmila Dhangar and Kavita Ram.

More than just a film, Fauji aims to bring the struggles, sacrifices and emotional journey of soldiers to the forefront. Built on a story of patriotism and perseverance both on and off screen, the film promises to be a significant addition to Marathi cinema.