FTPC India, producer Suraj Singh Mas and Chaitanya Janga announce Mumbai Blues and Mumbai New Talent Film Awards 2025

In a dynamic press conference held today, the Film and Television Promotion Council of India (FTPC INDIA) proudly unveiled two major initiatives set to leave a lasting impact on Indian cinema: the highly anticipated film Mumbai Blues and the first-ever FTPC INDIA Mumbai New Talent Film Awards 2025.

Produced by Suraj Singh Mas and Chaitanya Janga, Mumbai Blues captures the heart of urban India through the journey of four close-knit friends navigating ambition, heartbreak, and hope in the vibrant city of Mumbai. Written, directed, and scripted by P.V.S. Varma, with visually arresting cinematography by K. Phani, the film promises a deeply emotional and aesthetically compelling cinematic experience.

Adding a distinct edge to the film’s production quality is Director Samar K. Mukherjee, whose expertise spans across every technical department—including cinematography, editing, audio engineering, color grading, and mastering. His visionary approach is instrumental in elevating both the film and the concept of the awards to world-class standards.

Speaking at the event, FTPC INDIA President Chaitanya Janga remarked, “With the Mumbai New Talent Film Awards, our aim is to celebrate and spotlight emerging artists and technicians from across the country, providing them with a platform to be seen and heard.”

Suraj Singh Mas, Producer of movie Mumbai Blues & Nida . Co.producer of ME NO PAUSE ME PLAY movie and FTPC INDIA’s Bollywood Special Representative, added: In just six to seven years, Suraj has delivered 1,000+ projects across Bollywood films, web series, TVCs, digital ads, and music, collaborating with icons like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, KGF star Yash, and recently producing a major project with amitabh Bachchan ji and mahendra singh Dhoni and Bhagyashree and M.S. Dhoni.

“These awards are not just about recognition—they are about creating opportunities. We are building a movement to empower and uplift raw, untapped talent that will shape the future of Indian cinema.”

Scheduled for September 2025, the FTPC INDIA Mumbai New Talent Film Awards will honor outstanding newcomers in various cinematic disciplines. Nominees will be announced by the end of August. The event promises to be a star-studded affair, with several renowned industry personalities expected to attend as chief guests and mentors.

V.S. Vijay Varma Pakalapati, General Secretary of FTPC INDIA, concluded by appealing to the media and film fraternity to support this initiative, “The future of our industry lies in nurturing fresh talent. With your support, we can turn this vision into a powerful movement for change and inspiration.”