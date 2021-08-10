Full on celebration of 20 amazing years of Dil Chahta Hai on &pictures

“Koi kahe, Kehta rahe, Kitna bhi humko deewana, hum logo ki thokar mein hai yeh zamaana” has been an anthem, perfectly defining the energy and restlessness of young India even today. Dil chahta hai, the movie that gave us superhit music, unforgettable dialogues and iconic scenes, is still fresh in our minds. As Dil Chahta Hai turns 20 this August, &pictures, the brand that resonates with young India is all geared up to bring in the celebrations. Relive the magic of Dil chahta hai, on 10th August at 10pm, the exact day of its release 20 years ago. It would also be showcased on &pictures HD and &xplor along with 17 international channels in 85 countries in 5 languages with a worldwide reach of 400 million viewers – making the two decades’ milestone truly spectacular.

Talking about 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar said, “Dil Chahta Hai turns 20 this year & it’s amazing how the movie has left a lasting impression on so many. I have been told by so many that it was a story ahead of its time that broke clichés and redefined friendship. Akash, Sameer, and Sid were projections of the people we see in our daily lives. Maybe that is why even after 2 decades, audiences still relate to them. As the movie completes 20 years on 10th August 2021, we hope viewers reconnect with their special friends and relive the magic of Dil Chahta Hai on &pictures at 10PM.”

Talking about the film, Preity G Zinta said, “This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai. I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be part of it. A few months later, we signed on for Dil Chahta Hai and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I’m so proud of the film we made. I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days. I’m so looking forward to all of you watching Dil Chahta Hai again.“

Talking about 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, Ritesh Sidhwani said, “Dil Chahta Hai is truly universal in its appeal because the themes it explores are also universal, be it friendship, love, or loss. It makes me especially happy that the film has reached so many international viewers and to the South Asian diaspora through the Zee network. Having 20 channels showcase Dil Chahta Hai on the 20th anniversary of its release is a milestone in its own right and a fitting homage to the legacy of the film.”

Reminiscing the days making the soundtrack for Dil Chahta Hai, Shankar Mahadevan said, “Dil chahta hai is a path breaking film where Farhan’s expertise and command over the craft is very evident ! When we did the music for Dil Chahta Hai it was a clutter breaker and the melody, treatment and approach was absolutely fresh and something that had never happened before and it really gave the film a tremendous boost ! Even after 20 years , whence hear the songs it never feels dated . It is like all the pieces of a jigsaw puzzle have fitted perfectly ! The music of this film is truly a milestone in our careers!”