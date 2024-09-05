“G. V. Prakash Kumar sir has composed music for Emergency with so much passion and honesty” – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut starrer and directed ‘Emergency’ is gearing up for release in the cinemas soon. After leaving an impression with the trailer, the makers launched the film’s music album at an event in Delhi in the presence of G. V. Prakash Kumar, Manjoj Muntashir, and Arko Prava Mukherjee.

At the event, Kangana Ranaut praised G. V. Prakash Kumar and said, “G. V. Prakash Kumar Sir has composed four songs for the ‘Emergency’ movie. The composition of the soundtrack of this film is difficult because GV sir has given musical treatment to every frame and we had shot each song at the same time. GV Sir has composed a minute-long song for the interval block and the way he has composed the song putting all the moods together, it has come out very beautiful.”

She continued saying, “G. V. Prakash Kumar is full of life and full of energy and GV sir has composed music for Emergency with so much passion and honesty that when you listen to it on-screen, you will also think of getting up from the seats and run in the battlefield”

“Emergency” marks G. V. Prakash Kumar’s second collaboration with Kangana Ranaut. The duo previously worked in ‘Thalaivi’.

Talking about G. V. Prakash Kumar, the multi-faceted talent has exciting lineups, including Kamal Haasan’s production venture ‘Amaran’ starring Siva Karthikeyan. Besides this, GV Prakash is gearing up for the release of his sea horror fantasy film “Kingston”, which he has produced under Parallel Universe Pictures and Zee Studios. The Pan India Film Kingston will be released soon in cinemas.