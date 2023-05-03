Gajraj Rao and Sharib Hashmi send best wishes to stand up comic Appurv Gupta ahead of his Bollywood debut

Stand-up comedian and entrepreneur Appurv Gupta is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer ‘Afwaah’ which is slated to release on 5th May. Appurv has created a niche for himself in the field of stand up comedy and his several videos on YouTube have amassed millions of views. Intrestingly, critically acclaimed actors Gajraj Rao and Sharib Hashmi have wished the talented artist all the luck for his debut and also showered praises on his performance after seeing rushes of the film.

Sharing his best wishes, Gajraj Rao said “I think it’s a very difficult task for an actor to be a stand-up comedian, and likewise, when a stand-up comedian tries to take steps towards acting, they often can’t be as successful because the graphs and crafts of both fields are very different. It requires a different kind of hard work, and I really like Gupta Ji’s work. I follow his stand-ups a lot on YouTube and I really like the innocence in his performances that resonates with the audience. Recently, I watched a trailer for a project produced by Anubhav Sinha and directed by Sudheer Mishra and suddenly I saw Gupta Ji in it, which was a pleasant surprise for me. He had a big impact on me and now I think after seeing him,I can see more offers coming his way. His sense of humor and timing are very good and I especially enjoyed the scene with Sumit Vyas. My best wishes are with him.”

On the other hand, Sharib Hashmi who is also a part of the film, expressed his desire to work with Appurv in a movie, “What can I say about Appurv Gupta! He is an amazing stand-up comedian and I was delighted to see him in the Afwaah’s trailer. Since we don’t have any scenes together we didn’t meet during the shoot but from the bits in the trailer, he’s done a great job. I am looking forward to working with him on a project soon,” he said.