Galiyaan Chhod Chale from Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi captivates audiences

The highly anticipated song “Galiyaan Chhod Chale” from the upcoming film Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi has been unveiled, striking a deep chord with audiences. The track is praised for its “hauntingly emotional visuals and heart-stirring composition”.

The song, composed by the celebrated duo Meet Brosand powerfully voiced by B Praak, captures the essence of separation, sacrifice, and longing. The evocative lyrics, penned by Jashar Singh and Sangita Singhh, perfectly complement the film’s intense narrative. The visuals highlight the protagonist’s emotional journey as he leaves his current life to become a yogi.

Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi stars AnantvijayJoshi in the lead role, with a strong ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’, Ajay Mengi, debutant Garima Vikrant Singh, and Pawan Malhotra.



The film, produced by Ritu Mengi and directed by Ravindra Gautam under the banner of Samrat Cinematics, promises a cinematic journey that blends spirituality with raw human emotions. The screenplay was crafted by Dilip Bachchan Jha and Priyank Dubey, with striking visuals brought to life by Director of Photography Vishnu Rao. Production design is helmed by Udai Prakash Singh, adding authenticity to every frame.

The film is slated to hit theatres on September 19, 2025, and is distributed by AA Films and Anil Thadani. The release of “Galiyaan Chhod Chale” has only heightened anticipation for the film, which aims to stir both spiritual and social discourse with its powerful storytelling and soulful music.