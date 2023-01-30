Gallan Mithiya: Anmol Daniel’s new single features Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma

TV personalities Paras Kalnawat and Karishma Sharma are starring together for the first time in singer composer Anmol Daniel’s ‘Gallan Mithiya’ which released on 30th January. The duo’s crackling chemistry has been appreciated by one and all and ‘Gallan Mithiya’ has been gaining a lot of appreciation ever since its release. The track released on 30th January on Indie Music Label’s official YouTube channel.

Penned by Shikha and Shantanu, ‘Gallan Mithiya’ is out and out happy romantic track and the makers were looking out for a fresh pair who would do justice to this beautiful melody. “The track is the perfect melody for this season and Anmol has rendered it beautifully. Paras and Karishma’s fresh pairing has further elevated the track and we are extremely happy with the response. ‘Gallan Mithiya’ is the perfect start for us at Indie Music Label and through the year our endeavour is to give listeners soulful and beautiful Independent music.” says Naushad Khan, MD Of Indie Music Label.

Commenting on the song, Anmol Daniel says “Gallan Mithiya is something which was in my mind since a long time. This is the perfect time for the release as it’s the romantic winter season and valentine’s day is also around the corner. The track will definitely resonate with couples and we hope this becomes their go-to track.”

Paras on the other hand feels that it’s one of his best project so far. “Working with such a beautiful team is always a pleasure. It was a great experience while working with Karishma and I am glad that our on screen jodi is getting such a positive response.”