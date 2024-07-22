Galti: Mumzy releases new heartfelt single

The music scene in India is set to sizzle as British-Bangladeshi sensation Mumzy, the voice behind DESITRILL, drops his latest single ‘Galti’. Known for his soul-stirring melodies, Mumzy’s new track promises to tug at the heartstrings of music lovers across the nation.

‘Galti’ takes listeners on a melodious journey exploring the intricacies of love, passion and yearning. With its captivating lyrics and Mumzy’s heartfelt performance, the song is set to appeal to universal audiences.

The singer-songwriter and rapper has carved a niche for himself by blending traditional Indian melodies with contemporary sounds, making him a favorite among music aficionados. His previous releases have garnered significant acclaim, and “GALTI” is poised to further solidify his musical prowess.

The accompanying music video beautifully complements the song’s romantic essence, filmed against the breathtaking backdrop of Mumbai’s serene beaches. Set amidst calming waves and golden sands, the video weaves a poignant love story that enhances the emotional impact of Mumzy’s music.