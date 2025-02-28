Game Changer: Hindi version of Ram Charan – Kiara Advani starrer to stream on ZEE5 from March 7

The highly anticipated political thriller ‘Game Changer’, starring Ram Charan and S.J. Suryah, is all set to make its way to Hindi audiences. The film’s Hindi version will premiere on ZEE5 from March 7, giving a wider audience the chance to experience its gripping storyline and high-octane performances.

Directed by Shankar, Game Changer has already made waves with its Telugu release on Prime Video, along with its dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film received an overwhelming response for its intense narrative, power-packed performances, and grand visual spectacle. Now, with its Hindi release on ZEE5, it is expected to reach an even larger audience.

The film follows a high-stakes political drama with elements of action, suspense, and intrigue, making it a must-watch for cinema lovers. With Ram Charan in a powerful role, Game Changer promises an engaging and thrilling cinematic experience.

Mark your calendars for March 7, as Game Changer arrives on ZEE5 in Hindi. Don’t miss the chance to witness this electrifying film that has already captured audiences across different languages!