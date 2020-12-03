“Games close to the soil, they don’t need people like me, they are brilliant by themselves”, Abhishek Bachchan shares his thoughts on Kabaddi and its fame

Sons of the Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers is an Amazon Original sports docu-series releasing tomorrow. The team Jaipur Pink Panthers is a Kabaddi team that has been displaying a supremely fine game since 7 seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Team owner Abhishek Bachchan expresses his views on how it is not a necessity for a celebrity to be the driving force behind the name and fame of the game. In a recent press conference he says, “I disagree. When Pro Kabaddi was initiated many people took it very lightly. But people in the stands could be the biggest celebrities of India but the players on the mat, if they aren’t superstars then the game won’t progress. Kabaddi has shown everyone that people in the stands can’t do anything, the real superstars are the players on the mat.”

He adds,”If I can use whatever little celebrity hood I have to help bring a certain amount of spotlight to a sport, I’m very happy to do that. The artwork that Amazon has wonderfully put together for the docu-series, the most prominent figure is me, which is very embarrassing. If I can help bring even little attention to tell the story which is entirely about these boys, their lives behind the scenes, off the mat, I’m happy to do that. But no, I firmly believe that you do not need a celebrity to popularise these sports.”

He affirms by saying,” Games close to the Soil, don’t need people like me, they are brilliant by themselves.”

The series is produced by BBC Studios India and directed by two-time BAFTA Scotland winner Alex Gale, following the Jaipur Pink Panthers through their journey in season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League, the series releases exclusively on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow . For 200 countries and territories to witness the power and grit the term ‘Kabaddi’ holds.