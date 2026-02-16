Gandhharv Sachdeva turns up the wedding vibe with Suhe Ve Vibe

Gandhharv Sachdeva, the talented singer behind some of Bollywood’s most catchy tracks, has just released a new music video that feels more like a real Punjabi wedding than a typical shoot. Titled ‘Suhe Ve Vibe’, this lively wedding-themed Punjabi song captures all the colors, joy, and energy of a big, festive celebration.

Filmed in Punjab, the video features the charming Nishant Malkani and the ever-glamorous Himanshi Khurana. The shoot was so authentic that Gandhharv himself says it felt like being part of an actual wedding, with lively rituals, festive dance moves, and a warm, celebratory atmosphere that truly shines through.

Gandhharv explains, “Being Punjabi, I’ve grown up deeply connected to the culture and folk traditions of Punjab. At the same time, I’ve always been drawn to international sounds and global music production. With ‘Suhe Ve Vibe,’ I wanted to blend those two worlds — the soul of Punjabi folk with modern music arrangements, contemporary lyrics, heavy bass lines, and powerful kicks. Working with Sumeet Bellary, whose music I personally love, helped shape that sound beautifully. He understands how to preserve the folk essence while pushing the production into a modern space.”

The song, sung by Gandhharv and Debanjali B Joshi, is a beautiful fusion of traditional folk sounds and fresh, modern beats, composed by Sumeet Bellary. Inspired by a beloved Punjabi folk tune, ‘Suhe Ve Vibe’ reimagines tradition with contemporary lyrics, making it perfect for weddings, parties, or whenever you want to feel the spirit of celebration.

Gandhharv adds, “Casting was equally important. Himanshi Khurana brings a strong global Punjabi connect, Nishant Malkani adds a pan-India Bollywood presence, and veteran actor Arun Bakshi lends the song a timeless appeal. This song is meant for everyone — Gen Z, millennials, and even grandparents — because weddings bring all generations together, and I wanted the music to reflect exactly that.”

This project is also special because it’s the first time Himanshi Khurana and Nishant Malkani have shared the screen. Their chemistry adds an extra layer of charm to the festive scenes. Himanshi says, “The shoot had a real wedding vibe, full of warmth and energy, which naturally came across in the video.” Nishant adds, “Punjabi wedding music has a unique, joyful spirit — and the scale and authenticity of the shoot really captured that.”

Gandhharv’s goal was simple: to create a song that becomes part of wedding memories — a track that brings people together, makes everyone want to dance, and keeps the soul of Punjabi folk alive in every beat.

You’ve heard his voice in hits like “Tu Mera Bhai Nahi Hai” from “Fukrey Returns” and heartfelt songs with stars like Shreya Ghoshal. Gandhharv’s music is all about connecting — whether it’s fun, love, or celebration. His upcoming projects promise a fresh blend of global sounds and Indian melodies, designed to make listeners dance and feel deeply around the world.