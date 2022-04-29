Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida clocks 100 million views; choreographer Kruti Mahesh shares what went into the making 

Kruti Mahesh shares what went into the making of Gangubai Kathiawadi song Dholida as it clocks 100 million views

The makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi have been providing fans with glimpses of what went into the making of the movie. And while everyone is in complete awe of all the efforts that have gone into that, another absolute celebrated aspect of the movie, are the songs, with each having its own flavour.

Meanwhile, Dholida, has been an absolute chartbuster and has also achieved the feat of 100 million views on YouTube. While Alia Bhatt has been hailed, due credits to choreographer Kruti Mahesh as she managed to do a great job with this one. Interestingly, this happened to be the first SLB film with one choreographer for the entire film and she has done total justice.

And while the rave reviews for the movie and song keep coming in, Kruti shared the making of Dholida on her social media and captioned the post as ‘Made with Nothing but Love’. She was all hearts and praises for her entire team.

Talking about the feat and everything that went into the song’s making, Kruti says, ”I am grateful for all the love that the song, Alia, me, and everyone on the team has received. 100 million is a happy place to be in and everyone is ecstatic with the love pouring in through smiles, and lots of dancing. It feels like everything just fell in place and all the hard work was worth it. I cannot thank Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir enough for this gem of a song.”

She concluded, ”Many have asked me for BTS and making videos of Ghoomar, however, it couldn’t happen owing to technical issues. With Dholida, it is also a personal achievement to have the first BTS video with SLB sir.”