Gangubai Kathiawadi to have its world premiere on Zee Cinema on 15 October at 8 pm

Sometimes, life can weave tough circumstances, we can either give in or face it. Gangubai lived up to every challenge and became a fierce force. Witness her fiery charm with the World Television Premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 15th October at 8pm only on Zee Cinema. The two mavens of cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali as the storyteller and Alia Bhatt as the ace actress melt their creative mettle to make a masterpiece that is Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Complimenting the drama with his intense presence, we have Ajay Devgn as Karim Lala being the powerful influence on Gangu. Along with them we have Vijay Raaz as Raziabai and Shantanu Maheshwari as Afsaan in key moments. So, get ready to witness this cinematic marvel on Zee Cinema with the World Television Premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 15th October at 8pm.

The strong narrative of the film garnered appreciation from across audiences and critics, making it the first blockbuster film of the year. The journey of innocent Ganga transforming into fierce Gangubai makes you experience the different shades of drama with powerful performances, magnificent visuals and hard-hitting dialogues. Gangubai Kathiawadi will not only make the passage to the festival of lights vibrant but will fill you with spirited hope.

Talking about the film, Alia Bhatt said, “I have enjoyed playing every role that has come my way and have found some fragments of me in them to form a connection, to understand them better. However, to become Gangu, I had to unlearn processes and just give in to Sanjay sir’s vision. I must say, it was one of the most difficult films of my career because Gangu was fierce yet vulnerable, her story was public but her emotions were known to no one. More than that, it was a character that is so far away from who I am. These little things brought in a sense of responsibility and ownership in me as an actor. And being at the nucleus of a larger-than-life universe that is Gangubai’s life was challenging, however, with Sanjay sir being my mentor on the sets made it all seem like a dream come true. Now, with the World Television Premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi on Zee Cinema, a larger audience base will be able to witness the charm of Gangu.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi captures the inspiring journey of Ganga from Kathiawad. When life took a devastating turn in Ganga’s life, leaving her fend for herself in a hostile environment. Instead of letting the struggle consume her and break her spirit, she fought back. Much like the moon, she had her scars but never failed to radiate the admirable bloom. She derived strength from the hardships she faced in life and became Gangubai, a voice for all.