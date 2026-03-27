Garaariyaan: Ekam announces new single release on April 1

The buzz around rising artist Ekam is only getting stronger as he officially unveils the poster for his upcoming track Garaariyaan, set to release on April 1. The song is a part of his much-anticipated Mahoul EP, a project that promises to showcase a dynamic and immersive sonic journey.

Positioned as a high-energy anthem, Garaariyaan captures the celebratory and unapologetic spirit of modern youth culture. With its strong thematic focus on lifestyle, confidence, and social presence, the track blends Punjabi pop with hip-hop elements, creating a vibrant, party-ready soundscape. The use of rhythmic ad-libs and references to digital culture—like Snapchat and Reels—further roots the track in today’s evolving social atmosphere.

The song is part of Mahoul EP, a conceptual project that reflects the shifting “atmospheres” of contemporary life. The EP is designed as a 360-degree exploration of human environments—from the high-energy social spotlight to introspective, personal moments. Each track within the EP represents a distinct “Mahoul,” offering listeners both sonic diversity and emotional depth.

Ekam’s journey as an artist is deeply rooted in musical tradition and personal evolution. Hailing from Delhi, he began his musical exploration at the age of 11, influenced heavily by his father, a professional tabla player. Drawing inspiration from the legendary Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Ekam developed a strong foundation in Sufi music, even performing at Dargahs during his early years. His experience as a backing vocalist with Sufi bands gradually paved the way for his transition into a solo artist.

Over time, Ekam has carved a niche for himself by seamlessly blending Sufi influences with contemporary pop and hip-hop sounds. His upcoming Mahoul EP stands as a testament to this evolution—bridging tradition with modern expression.

With the poster already creating intrigue, Garaariyaan is poised to set the tone for the EP and position Ekam as a fresh voice to watch out for in the independent music space. The track drops on April 1 across all streaming platforms.