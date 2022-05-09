Gaurav Arora impresses in the trailer of Aadha Ishq!

Celebrated model and now Indian actor, Gaurav Arora, who is fast making his inroad into the entertainment industry, left audiences impressed with the few glimpses of his performance in the trailer of Voot’s ‘Aadha Ishq’.

Stepping into the shoes of a troubled artist, caught in a web of forbidden and impossible love, Gaurav with his charisma and screen presence, completely captivates you from the first visual and leaves you hooked right till the end.

The actor’s chemistry with Prathiba Ranta too, appears fresh and riveting and piques your curiosity. If the trailer of the show was anything to go by, we can definitely expect another fine performance from the actor.

Talking about the positive responses coming his way says Gaurav Arora, “I’m ecstatic with all the encouraging reviews coming my way post the trailer of ‘Aadha Ishq’. I’m really excited about this one given that it’s an unconventional story and gripping at every step. Can’t wait to see how audiences react to it.”

‘Aadha Ishq’ is all set to stream on Voot, 12th May onwards.