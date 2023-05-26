Gaurav Dwivedi graces Delhi Times Fashion Week showcasing Chhattisgarh’s Bilasa Collection

Gaurav Dwivedi, esteemed advisor to the Chhattisgarh Government, took center stage at the Delhi Times Fashion Week. Mr. Dwivedi’s presence added a touch of humility to the event. He was seen in a Kosa silk kurta and jacket, representing the exquisite Bilasa collection of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Tourism presents Bilasa, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the tribal state. Partnering with Kosa silk, the collection features saris, jackets, and men’s kurtas in earthy tones! Each meticulously woven creation tells a story of culture, skill, and

sustainability. Bilasa’s handlooms are a tribute to the artisans and a celebration of the timeless beauty of traditional textiles.

The grand show, held in New Delhi, was attended by renowned personalities and socialites. Gaurav Dwivedi’s remarkable appearance garnered immense praise for his graceful walk down the ramp. His choice of attire was the perfect fusion of Chhattisgarh’s cultural heritage with timeless style.

The collaboration between Chhattisgarh Tourism and Kosa silk highlights the state’s commitment to promoting its arts and crafts. While the show was an absolute success, it is sure that Mr. Dwivedi’s appearance was the show-stopping moment that added an undeniable charm to the event.