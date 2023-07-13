Gautam Gulati gets surprised by fan’s gesture on MTV Roadies 19

Gautam Gulati, the winner of Bigg Boss and a beloved actor in the entertainment industry, has been capturing the hearts of fans once again with his charismatic persona on MTV Roadies 19. As he makes his mark in another hit reality show, Gautam has garnered immense love and appreciation from viewers who are not shy to show their admiration for the actor.

Ever since the release of the show’s thrilling trailer, Gautam has become the talk of the town, with fans showering him with love, admiration, and heaps of compliments. Contributing to the show as a judge, Gautam is leading his pack of team members and is already being admired for his positive attitude. Fans went into a frenzy as one girl gave him a peck on his cheek, while another fan showed his die-hard love for Gautam by getting a similar tattoo as Gautam’s.

As Gautam wins over hearts, the trailer video on social media is flooded with comments of fans rooting for Gautam Gulati in his new show. Countless fans confessed that they had eagerly awaited this season of Roadies solely because of Gautam, drawn by his magnetic presence and dynamic personality.

With his on-screen charisma and off-screen authenticity, Gautam has rekindled the intense adoration he garnered during his stint on reality television. Supporters eagerly anticipate his guidance and leadership, believing that he will lead his pack of roadies to victory. As the excitement continues to build, Gautam Gulati’s charm and lovable gestures on MTV Roadies 19 are undeniably winning hearts across the nation. The overwhelming love, support, and admiration pouring in from his passionate fanbase demonstrate the profound connection he has formed with his audience.