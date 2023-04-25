Gautam Gulati’s journey to stardom: From reality TV to big screen success

Gautam Gulati is a name that needs no introduction in the Indian entertainment industry. The actor who once started off his career as a model is now a talk of the town. As he tours the country and takes auditions as the judge on MTV Roadies season 19, let’s dig into his journey to stardom and fame.

Gautam Gulati’s rise to fame in the Indian entertainment industry is a testament to his dedication and perseverance as an actor. After his stint on MTV ‘Roadies’, he continued to impress his audience with his acting skills and genuine personality. The proudest moment in Gautam’s career as an actor came when he won the hearts of the nation and emerged as the winner of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

He has also been recognized for his versatility in roles, we saw him playing a negative role in Salman khan starrer Radhe which was highly appreciated by the critics & that proves he is a true star who has made his mark in the entertainment world.

As he now leads his own pack as MTV Roadies judge aka ‘Gang Leader’ we cannot wait to see him in this new avatar. Speaking of his new role he said, “Being a gang leader on ‘Roadies’ is more than just a role. It’s a responsibility, and I’m ready to take it on with full force. My journey was not easy but I made my own path. I aim to inspire my team members to and lead them to victory.”

With his swag, style and million dollar smile, we are ready to watch Gautam Gulati back in action on ‘Roadies’ season 19 and we warn you this ride is going to be an extremely thrilling one.