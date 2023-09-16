Gautam Gulati’s versatility shines in Koi Apna Nahi Hota

In the world of entertainment, versatility is the key to longevity. Gautam Gulati, a prominent name in the Indian television and film industry, has demonstrated his versatility time and again. Known for his charismatic presence and remarkable acting skills, Gautam recently left his fans in awe with his lover boy avatar in the song ‘Koi Apna Nahi Hota.’ Released by M Plus Beats, this heart-touching anthem of the season is out now featuring Gautam Gulati and Akshita Mudgal, showcasing a side of him that fans adore.

‘Koi Apna Nahi Hota’ is a soulful track that strikes a chord with anyone who has experienced the pain of unrequited love. The lyrics are poignant, and the music is melodious, making it an instant favorite among music enthusiasts. Gautam Gulati and Akshita Mudgal’s chemistry adds depth and authenticity to the emotions portrayed in the song, making it a heartbreak anthem for the season.

Speaking of the song Gautam said, “I am happy to be a part of ‘Koi Apna Nahi Hota’. It is a song that will deeply resonate with audience. We put a lot of hard work into it and I know the fans will love it.”

Gautam Gulati’s journey in the entertainment industry has been nothing short of remarkable. From his early days as an actor in television serials to winning ‘Bigg Boss 8’ and becoming a household name, he has come a long way. His versatility is further highlighted by his current role as a judge and gang leader on ‘Roadies 19,’ a popular youth-oriented reality show. Gautam’s presence on the show has brought a fresh perspective and charisma that resonates with the young audience.