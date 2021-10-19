Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Rode become a real to reel couple!

Gautam and Pankhuri Rode are a much loved and not to forget talented couple who tied the knot in 2018. What stands out is that post their wedding, the adorable duo have worked time and again together, becoming a hot favourite for directors who are on the lookout for amazing chemistry and outstanding work.

The real to reel couple have acted in numerous projects together post their wedding right from the super loved Zee Music single, Sun Le Zara to great ad films and now with the most recent launch, the Navratri anthem and chart buster song ChhanoMaano. The audience too are absolutely in love with the couple tagging them time and again as #CoupleGoals and now they are swooning over the superb chemistry the two share on the screen.

All this and more, Gautam and Pankhuri are surely painting the town red with their work together and taking their relationship from real to reel with aplomb! We can’t wait to know what more the two lovebirds are working on!