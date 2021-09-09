Gautam Rode nails the fierce cop look for his upcoming web series Nakaab

Fierce, menacing, tenacious, driven. These are some of the adjectives that can surely describe the character of Senior inspector Pawan Bisht played by the versatile actor, Gautam Rode in the upcoming web series, Nakaab.

From the tough cop look and macho exterior, to the nail biting expressions and fierce demeanour, Rode always gives his everything to every character and this is no different. Quick on the heels of the successful State of Siege- Temple attack where he essayed the role of an army Major, Gautam takes to the uniform again. This surely highlights two facts, one is that the uniform suits Rode to the T and the second being that he is much loved for his roles even on the OTT platform, a phenomenon that is now the future and present of entertainment. Ever since the trailer dropped, fans have been waiting for the full series that will premier on September 15 on MX player.

Ironically, just between these two tough uniform acts, Gautam was seen in the romantic single that marked his onscreen pairing with his wife, Pankhuri Rode called Sun Le Zara.