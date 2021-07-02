Gautam Rode impresses with his intense as Major Samar from State of Siege – Temple Attack

Gautam Rode is one actor who gets into the skin of every character he portrays. He is known to delve into the details and the results are there for all to see. Therefore, with the recently released poster and trailer of the upcoming and much awaited film, State of Siege, which is based on a Temple Attack, it was not surprising to see that Gautam has transformed himself into Major Samar. From the chiseled look to the piercing eyes and the fierce expression, Gautam plays the role of an army officer who will risk his life for the sake of his country, to the T.

Speaking on the same he says that, “It was an absolute pleasure to play Major Samar in State of Siege. The character is an intense one and I am glad that the audiences are receiving it well. It was a physically and emotionally challenging role to play and I hope I have done justice to the same. Army officers are our true heroes and it was an honour to play Major Samar for me.”

State of Siege: Temple Attack stars Gautam Rode, Akshay Khanna and Vivek Dhaiya. It has been directed by Ken Ghosh and is slated to premiere on 9th July on ZEE5.