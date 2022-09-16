Gautham Menon’s Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu turns out to be a grand success

Under the direction of Gautham Vasudev Menon, the highly awaited movie ‘Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’ has successfully met the audience’s expectations. The unbeatable trio has returned with a fantastic gangster tale. With the plot being so interesting, it continues to keep us engaged and hooked until the very end.

The movie has terrific goosebumps and amazing direction by Gautham. Fans around the nation are still in awe of Silambarasan’s mind-blowing performance. Simbu’s portrayal of Muthu in the narrative best supports the character. The critics praised the performance for having just the perfect amount of emotion and for how easily the dialogue was delivered. In addition, A.R. Rahman’s music is deserving of special praise; it is due of his captivating voice and magical background soundtrack that the movie has connected so well with its audience.

VTK is in fact a tale of the strongest surviving. Gautham took his time to develop the plot gradually and retain the audience’s interest. The narrative follows Muthu as he travels from the hot, dry country of the South to Mumbai’s underworld of gangsters. Life forces Muthu to take the pistol and drag him towards the underworld despite his valiant attempts to escape this side of the world.

The blockbuster has collected praises from audience and critics from all over the country. Fascinated by the mind blowing performance by the entire team, we can’t wait to watch the second part already.