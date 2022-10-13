Geeta Basra observes a working and away from home Karwa Chauth

Geeta Basra who has started work for her next film ‘Notary’, will be celebrating Karwa Chauth away from home this year. She is currently in in Bhopal for the film’s schedule and husband Harbhajan Singh is in Mumbai on daddy duty.

“Interestingly, Geeta will be shooting for a wedding sequence for the film on the day and will be donning bridal wear. The couple will be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year via video call and Geeta will be fasting whilst shooting.” says a source

Commenting on being away from home during the festival, Geeta says, “Karwa Chauth has always been a very special occasion for me. Its a bittersweet feeling as I’m thoroughly enjoying shooting for Notary but I will be away from home during Karwa Chauth. Incidentally., We are shooting for a wedding sequence on the day and I’ll be wearing complete bridal wear so thats quite a lot of fun. Bhajji and I will be on video call when I break the fast” she smiles.