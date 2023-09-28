Geeta Basra starts exploring her artistic side once again

Geeta Basra who has wowed us all with her performance as an actor is now exploring her interest in art. She recently took to canvas to paint a stunning portrait of lord Ganesha.

Geeta has always been interested in art since childhood. However, due to some reasons, she had to keep her artistic aspirations aside for more than two decades. After a long wait of 22 years, the actress picked up the brush and started exploring her artistic side once again.

Her portrayal of Lord Ganesha has been much appreciated by her fans. The artwork conveys the essence of Ganesh ji with intricate details and colours that make the painting come alive.

Geeta expressed her joy in creating this artwork. She shares, “Art is always a subject I enjoyed in school.. and something I was told I should carry on with especially by my mom. But for whatever reasons my journey with this craft took a little sabbatical until now. After 22 years or so I got a urge in my fingers to start again..!(Also a huge push from my mum). All Good things start with remembering Ganesh ji and what a better painting to begin with than Gannu himself and that too during Ganapathi Chaturthi! I could not happier that my painting finished just in time as we bid farewell to the Ganapathi ji till next year! Bappa bless me that this Journey continues and what was hobby before now becomes a passion..(sic)”.

On work front, Geeta will be soon seen in movie ‘Awasthi Vs Awasthi’ alongside Parambrata Chatterjee. The film is directed by Pavan Kumar Wadeyar.