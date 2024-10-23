“Geetanjali is like that friend who’s always got your back” – Priyal Mahajan shares insights about her character in Amazon MX Player’s Fisaddi

Amazon MX Player, Amazon’s free video streaming platform, recently premiered the highly engaging bromance drama, Fisaddi. The series takes viewers into a world where brotherhood and rivalry intertwine, all shown through the lens of two brothers, Goldie and Vimal.

Once a “local legend” of his hostel, Goldie struggles to maintain his fading status, while his younger brother Vimal’s charm begins to overshadow him, putting their bond to the test. Boasting a talented cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Poojan Chhabra, Gopal Datt, Rajesh Jais, and Priyal Mahajan, Fisaddi delves into relatable themes like sibling rivalry and personal growth with a blend of humor and drama.

Priyal Mahajan, who portrays the character of Geetanjali in the series, shares insights about her character. She expressed, “I relate to Geetanjali on so many levels. She’s incredibly ambitious and has a clear vision of what she wants, which really struck a chord with me. What I love most about her is how she balances strength with vulnerability — something that feels very real to me. Like Geetanjali, I value my relationships and always strive to stay true to myself, even when things get challenging. That’s why playing her felt so natural, almost like stepping into a role that’s already a part of me. It was truly a pleasure bringing Geetanjali to life on screen.”

Priyal further added, “Geetanjali is like that friend who’s always got your back. She’s strong and confident, but still has this warmth that makes her so relatable. She’s incredibly ambitious and driven, but what really stands out is her willingness to speak up when something isn’t right. She’s not just tough — she’s compassionate, and that balance makes her such a powerful character to connect with.”